PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

