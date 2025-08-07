TIAA Trust National Association Has $232,000 Stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American States Water were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. American States Water Company has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 20.22%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

