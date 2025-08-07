PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 60,419 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 229,883 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 8,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PHYL stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

