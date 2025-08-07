Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Holdings Trimmed by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

