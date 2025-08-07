TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 711 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

