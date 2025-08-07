PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,282 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $16,944,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 4,656.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 151,061 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Diageo by 116.4% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE DEO opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $142.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

