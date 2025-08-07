TIAA Trust National Association Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $79.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

