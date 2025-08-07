Commerce Bank Has $418,000 Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 163.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Bunge Global by 130.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bunge Global by 66.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

