W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7%

WRB stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

