iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.