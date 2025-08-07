Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $4,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Graco by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.