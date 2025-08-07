Commerce Bank Acquires 1,720 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,867 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 545,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,870 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $43.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

