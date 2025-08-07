Commerce Bank Sells 289 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in WEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in WEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,753.60. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

