Commerce Bank Has $467,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Okta by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Okta by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 155.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.61.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

