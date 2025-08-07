Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 151.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.4%

BABA opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

