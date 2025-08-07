Commerce Bank Purchases 1,041 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

