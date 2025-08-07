Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pentair by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

