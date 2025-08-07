Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $409,000 Investment in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,255,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,037,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 94,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 183,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

