Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

