Commerce Bank Sells 1,158 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 522,568 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $15,446,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

