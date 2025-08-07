Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,428 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 97,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Up 52.8%

VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $527.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.