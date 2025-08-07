The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Honest by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $498.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Honest had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $57,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 421,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,241.36. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dorria L. Ball sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $25,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 272,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,354.04. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $881,662. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

