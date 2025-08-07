7,971 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,220,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.6%

INDA stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

