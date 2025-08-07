14,027 Shares in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 96.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 516.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 23,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in CNX Resources by 118.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 323,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in CNX Resources by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. CNX Resources Corporation. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

