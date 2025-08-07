Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 883 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

LAKE stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.68). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.99%.

LAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

