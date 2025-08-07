Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,478 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $145.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

