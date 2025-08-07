Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,339 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 77,339 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $243,118,000 after acquiring an additional 222,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $321,488,000 after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18,515.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 192,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,233.20. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $166,789.34. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock worth $442,911,206. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $303.58 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.