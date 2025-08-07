27,751 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,571.60. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.74%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

