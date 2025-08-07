Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SharkNinja by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.