Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $635,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $124.87 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $116.20 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,520. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

