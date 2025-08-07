US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $264.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.47. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

