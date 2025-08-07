US Bancorp DE Sells 326 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Equifax by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Equifax by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,003,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $240.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.