US Bancorp DE Has $3.06 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,087 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 807,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,065,000 after purchasing an additional 632,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock worth $1,577,559,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

