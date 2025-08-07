Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 145,974 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,974 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 153,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.