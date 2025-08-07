US Bancorp DE Sells 162 Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Tennant worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tennant by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 39,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant Company has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $98.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

