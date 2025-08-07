US Bancorp DE Sells 3,252 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.1%

Cooper Companies stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.