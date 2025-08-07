Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 471.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $309.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.52. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

