US Bancorp DE Sells 5,826 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,198,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

