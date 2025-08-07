Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

