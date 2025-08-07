GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 866,800 shares, anincreaseof65.3% from the June 30th total of 524,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Price Performance

BABX opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 5,169.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.