Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 120,800 shares, agrowthof64.4% from the June 30th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,3.4% of the company's stock are sold short.
Amesite Stock Performance
Amesite stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.07. Amesite has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.27.
Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 158.87% and a negative net margin of 4,667.47%.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.
