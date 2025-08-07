Mizuho Lowers United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $44.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

