AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 277,000 shares, anincreaseof69.4% from the June 30th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately15.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

AGM Group Trading Down 5.4%

AGMH stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

