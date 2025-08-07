D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

IBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.12. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,328,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 425,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 396,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

