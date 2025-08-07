IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $675.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $624.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after acquiring an additional 884,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after acquiring an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $194,834,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $179,784,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

