Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 242,000 shares, agrowthof67.5% from the June 30th total of 144,500 shares. Approximately15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.47% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNZI. Taglich Brothers upgraded Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Banzai International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Banzai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Banzai International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BNZI opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Banzai International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

