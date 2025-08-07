Wall Street Zen Upgrades F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) to “Hold”

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 889,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,393,091.92. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,399,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at $89,000. CWM LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

