IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $545.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.56.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.8%

IDXX stock opened at $624.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $688.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 74,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.