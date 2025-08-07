Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.72. 711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.