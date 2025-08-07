MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 479,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,599,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

MSCI Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $547.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.29. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.